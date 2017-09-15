A U.S. company whose name is on the cargo van RCMP are seeking information about in connection with the crash that killed a Nova Scotia Mountie in eastern New Brunswick this week says the vehicle is no longer in its fleet.

RCMP released a photograph Thursday of a dark blue Dodge TK 2008 van with "United Electric Supply" written on the side and with Pennsylvania licence plate ZBN 8883.

Police believe the van collided with the police car of Amherst RCMP Const. Francis (Frank) Deschênes, who had pulled over on the Trans-Canada Highway near Memramcook to help change a flat tire on an SUV on Tuesday, shortly after 6 p.m. AT.

Deschênes, 35, a native of Sainte-Anne-de-Madawaska in northern New Brunswick, died at the scene. A funeral will be held in Moncton on Wednesday.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the van travelling east on Highway 2 between Moncton and Memramcook that day between 5:45 p.m. and 6:15 p.m. to come forward.

United Electric Supply, an electrical distributor based in New Castle, Del., is aware of the collision, said Gayle Davis, the vice-president of human resources.

But "the van that was photographed is no longer in our fleet, and the branding shown on the van is no longer in use by the company," she said in an email to CBC News.

The company rebranded a few years ago, with changes to its typeface, logo and tagline, Davis said.

United Electric does not deliver in Canada either, she said. Its territory only extends as far north as northern Pennsylvania.

The company has no way of knowing who might have purchased the van once it left its fleet, Davis said.

"Generally speaking, when the vehicle's lease is up, the vehicle is returned to the leasing company or it could be sold to a third party, and they then can sell the used vehicle to someone else," she said.

"Our identifying logo is supposed to be removed before it is sold," she added.

No word on charges

The man who was allegedly driving the cargo van was treated in hospital and then taken into custody but has since been released under conditions imposed by Moncton provincial court without any charges being laid, RCMP Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh has said.

RCMP are not saying whether alcohol, excessive speed or distracted driving are suspected, factors that police sometimes cite before an investigation is concluded.

They have not said where the man is from.

The two people from the SUV, which was also struck by the van, according to the preliminary investigation, were taken to the hospital and later released.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with any information about the collision is asked to contact the Sackville detachment at 506-364-5023.

Public pays respects

Books of condolences have been set up at several RCMP detachments to provide people with an opportunity to pay their respects to Const. Francis (Frank) Deschênes. (RCMP)

Arrangements for Deschênes's are still being finalized, said Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke. The exact location and time are expected to be released soon.

In the meantime, members of the public are being invited to sign books of condolence for his family.

The books will be available at these locations during normal business hours up to and including the day of the funeral:

RCMP New Brunswick headquarters, 1445 Regent St., Fredericton.

Codiac Regional RCMP, 520 Main St., Moncton.

Bathurst detachment, 900 Vanier Blvd., Bathurst.

Oromocto detachment, 4 Doyle Dr., Oromocto.

Sackville detachment, 31 Main St., Sackville.

People can also email their messages of condolence to RCMP.Condolences-Condoleances.GRC@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

