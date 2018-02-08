When a snowstorm blew through New Brunswick on Wednesday night, a driver grew impatient with fellow travellers on a stretch of unplowed Route 1 in Pennfield.

So the driver passed a fully marked RCMP cruiser and two snowplows, tailgated a car, cut off another car and passed two more on the right, RCMP said Thursday in a tweet.

The driver also drove at 110 kilometres an hour as a fresh layer of snow was building.

For all that, the driver got away with a fine of $172.50 — for passing on the right.

Although there were witnesses to the driver's antics, Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said the ticket was issued based on the evidence the RCMP officer had.

The speed limit on Route 1 is 110 kilometres per hour, but RCMP said drivers shouldn't go that fast when there's a considerable amount of snow on the road.

"Our message is to slow down," Rogers-Marsh said. "You need to slow down if the roads are slippery or snow-packed.

"The speed limits are there for ideal conditions."

The storm brought 20 centimetres of snow to much of the province.