Teenage driver from Baxters Corner dies after crashing into tree

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an 18-year-old man from Baxters Corner.

RCMP arrived at the scene of the crash late Thursday afternoon on Radio Range Road in Baxters Corner, a small community about 30 kilometres northeast of Saint John, police said in a news release.

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

"It is believed the crash occurred when the car left the road and struck a tree," the release stated, noting the exact cause of the collision is still under investigation.