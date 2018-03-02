Skip to Main Content
Teenage driver from Baxters Corner dies after crashing into tree

Notifications

Teenage driver from Baxters Corner dies after crashing into tree

An 18-year-old man died at the scene of a crash in Baxters Corner, northeast of Saint John, on Thursday.

18-year-old man died at the scene of the crash in Baxters Corner on Thursday

CBC News ·
Police say an 18-year-old man from Baxters Corner died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday. (CBC)

A single-vehicle crash has claimed the life of an 18-year-old man from Baxters Corner.

RCMP arrived at the scene of the crash late Thursday afternoon on Radio Range Road in Baxters Corner, a small community about 30 kilometres northeast of Saint John, police said in a news release. 

The driver, who was the lone occupant of the vehicle, died at the scene.

"It is believed the crash occurred when the car left the road and struck a tree," the release stated, noting the exact cause of the collision is still under investigation.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us