An explosion at a Cap-Pelé home has left two men in critical condition with severe burns and led police to an apparent lab for producing hash oil.

Shediac RCMP, firefighters and paramedics arrived at the Dora Street house at about 3 p.m. Saturday after the explosion in an attached garage, Staff Sgt. Jeff Johnston said Monday.

Two men were taken to hospital, but a woman and young child who were in the home at the time were not injured. Police would not release anyone's identity,

Two men critically injured following explosion at a house, #CapPelé, N.B. https://t.co/XNFWV6KFTi — @RCMPNB

Police performed a search of the property Sunday and seized more than 100 full canisters of butane and more than 300 empty canisters. Marijuana plants were also found.

"The investigation is ongoing, but we do believe the explosion is related to the production of cannabis resin oil," Johnston told CBC News.

He said it's believed the garage was being used as an extraction lab for illegal "butane honey oil." The product is also known as butane hash oil.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests have been made and no charges laid.

Police asked the public for information that might help the investigation.