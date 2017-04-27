The fourth day of a trial into allegations the RCMP violated labour code rules in relation to the shooting deaths of three RCMP officers in Moncton will continue Thursday morning.

The court is scheduled to hear testimony from RCMP Supt. Troy Lightfoot, who was the superior of Supt. Bruce Stuart, a certified instructor in carbine training who testified on Tuesday and Wednesday.

During his second day of testimony Stuart said the 2005 killings of RCMP officers in Mayerthorpe, Alberta was the key driver to equip officers with carbines.

However, the effort was slowed down because of financial concerns.

Stuart said he voiced his concerns about the project focusing on resources rather than officers' safety, but the project went ahead with financial restrains with some departments waiting years to get carbines.

Codiac RCMP did not have carbines when Justin Bourque went on his shooting rampage and killed three officers and wounded two others in 2014.

Stuart also said the 2006 taser death of Robert Dziekański at the Vancouver International Airport also affected the roll out of carbines.

Stuart said this contributed to many studies on carbines being done out of fear of public scrutiny.

Justin Bourque was found guilty of three counts of first-degree murder and sentenced to the longest jail term in Canadian history.