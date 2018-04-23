Highway 11 crash sends 3 people to hospital with injuries

Three people were sent to hospital with injuries after a head-on collision on Route 11 near Barryville on Sunday.

Sgt. Marc Beaupre of the Tracadie RCMP said a 20-year-old man from Miramichi suffered serious injuries in the crash.

A couple in their 70s were also hurt, but their injuries weren't as serious, he said.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. near Barryville, a community between Miramichi and Tracadie.

Beaupre said the 20-year-old man was driving north when he swerved into the other lane and collided with the second vehicle.

The Jaws of Life were required to extract passengers from the wreckage, he said.

All three individuals were taken to the Miramichi Regional Hospital.

The road was blocked for about 90 minutes to allow first responders to complete their work, he said.

RCMP said the cause of the crash is still under investigation but police suspect the 20-year-old driver fell asleep at the wheel.