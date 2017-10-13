A New Brunswick Mountie is facing backlash from the force after criticizing senior managers last month for not showing up when a judge ruled on how the RCMP protected the safety of its Moncton members.

In an historic decision, a judge found the national police force guilty of not providing equipment to officers that might have helped prevent the death of one of three Moncton Mounties at the hands of a lone gunman during a shooting rampage June 4, 2014.

The RCMP was cleared on two other charges under the Labour Code, related to training and supervision.

Cpl. Patrick Bouchard of Miramichi, who was present at the ruling in a show of support to fellow Mounties in Moncton, criticized the absence of senior managers.

"The rank and file are here," he said at the Sept. 29 decision. "The people that lived through this are here. We're not forgetting."

Bouchard has also called out the force for what he felt was an inability to admit mistakes in the wake of the Moncton shootings.

Before the charges were laid against the force, questions had already emerged as to whether Moncton Mounties had been provided proper equipment to face a threat such as gunman Justin Bourque.

"For me it widened the divide between the senior management of the RCMP and the rank and file — because they took this to trial," he told reporters. "Because my gut feeling is telling me that they might appeal."

Bouchard criticized the absence of management at the RCMP's trial. (CBC)

Those comments didn't go unnoticed.

On Wednesday, in a document received from a superior, the finger is pointed at Bouchard for speaking to media.

"I was informed in the document that because of my comments, I did not meet the basic competencies required for my position," Bouchard told CBC News.

"It sends to me the message that — don't speak out, unless we tell you what to say," Bouchard said.

Although those comments were made in a performance log and there has been no disciplinary action yet, Bouchard feels that could come.

The RCMP said the organization was represented at the Sept. 29 decision by its lawyers, including Mark Ertel and Ian Carter. (Andrew Vaughan/Canadian Press)

When contacted, the RCMP said it could not comment on internal matters involving its employees.

It also said the force was represented by counsel at the delivery of the ruling, when asked by CBC News why no one from management was present.

"I'm a little disillusioned that senior management would spend time addressing my comments to the media and trying to tell me I'm wrong, instead of having a candid conversation with the rank and file," said Bouchard.

"They're not doing that, it's — please don't talk anymore," he said.

Testimony by Bob Paulson, the former RCMP commissioner, at the trial in Moncton also provoked comments from Bouchard. (Andrew Vaughan/CP)

This isn't the first time Cpl. Bouchard has stirred controversy for speaking to the media.

In June, he criticized his former bosses publicly, something unusual for a member of the force, saying he felt 'betrayed' and 'sickened' by Bob Paulson's testimony at the labour code trial.

"I will not stop," said Bouchard, adding the organization is going through a crisis and it should be a matter of public record. "I won't bury my head in the sand, I can't do it."

When asked whether anyone from senior management would attend the sentencing hearing on Nov. 23 in Moncton, the RCMP said it would not comment on management's intentions.