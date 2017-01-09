A 53-year-old man was sent to the hospital in Moncton on Sunday night after being stabbed in the head, according to the Codiac RCMP.

The man's injuries are not considered life threatening.

Codiac RCMP Staff Sgt Eric Larose said police responded to a residence on 1st Avenue in Moncton after a call reporting a stabbing at around 10:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they arrested an 18-year-old woman.

There are no other suspects involved in the stabbing.

Codiac RCMP said the investigation is still ongoing.