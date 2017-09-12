Highway 2 near Memramcook, N.B. has been closed as RCMP and other emergency responders continue to work at the scene of a collision that involved a RCMP cruiser Tuesday evening.

RCMP media spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh says one person died in the accident and several were injured.

She said at least three vehicles were involved.

Due to a collision, TransCanada Highway 2 near Memramcook is currently closed at km480 eastbound lane. Traffic is being diverted. — @RCMPNB

The collision is reported to have occurred at the 480 kilometre mark in the eastbound lane. Traffic continues to be diverted.

John Morris, a photojournalist, said he was travelling from Halifax to Moncton and could see red flashing lights as he approached the accident scene after 8 p.m.

As he drove by, he saw three or four vehicles on the side of the road and and confirmed one of them was an RCMP cruiser.

"There's a lot of people around and it really doesn't look good," he said. "I didn't get a good look at the other vehicles but it looked like the RCMP cruiser took the brunt of it."

Marsh-Rogers said the highway will remain closed for several hours as police investigate what happened. She added it is too early to say what caused the collision.