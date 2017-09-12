Highway 2 near Memramcook, N.B. has been closed as RCMP and other emergency responders continue to work at the scene of a collision that involved a RCMP cruiser Tuesday evening.

RCMP media spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh says one person died in the accident and several were injured. 

She said at least three vehicles were involved.

The collision is reported to have occurred at the 480 kilometre mark in the eastbound lane. Traffic continues to be diverted. 

John Morris, a photojournalist, said he was travelling from Halifax to Moncton and could see red flashing lights as he approached the accident scene after 8 p.m. 

As he drove by, he saw three or four vehicles on the side of the road and and confirmed one of them was an RCMP cruiser.

"There's a lot of people around and it really doesn't look good," he said. "I didn't get a good look at the other vehicles but it looked like the RCMP cruiser took the brunt of it."  

Marsh-Rogers said the highway will remain closed for several hours as police investigate what happened. She added it is too early to say what caused the collision. 