RCMP are looking for two unsuccessful and ill-disguised thieves who broke into stores in two Kent County communities over the weekend.
The break-ins happened at the Co-op in Saint-Paul-de-Kent and Harry's Variety store in Harcourt, about 30 kilometres away.
The pair fled each time before taking anything.
Police believe the break-ins are related.
Surveillance video from the Co-op shows the would-be thieves with white cloths covering their faces. But in one image, one person's face is partly visible because the cloth was coming loose. That intruder wore a plaid shirt and dark hat, and the other wore a dark jacket with a hood.
The footage shows a silver car parked outside the store entrance.
The RCMP hope the public can help identify the two people based on the surveillance images. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Richibucto RCMP at 506-523-4611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8422).