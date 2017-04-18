RCMP are looking for two unsuccessful and ill-disguised thieves who broke into stores in two Kent County communities over the weekend.

The break-ins happened at the Co-op in Saint-Paul-de-Kent and Harry's Variety store in Harcourt, about 30 kilometres away.

The pair fled each time before taking anything.

Police believe the break-ins are related.

Police believe the two break-ins are related and have released surveillance video footage from the Co-op in Saint-Paul-de-Kent in hopes of identifying the intruders. (Richibucto RCMP)

Surveillance video from the Co-op shows the would-be thieves with white cloths covering their faces. But in one image, one person's face is partly visible because the cloth was coming loose. That intruder wore a plaid shirt and dark hat, and the other wore a dark jacket with a hood.

The footage shows a silver car parked outside the store entrance.

Surveillance footage also shows a silver car parked outside the Co-op. (Richibucto RCMP)

The RCMP hope the public can help identify the two people based on the surveillance images. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Richibucto RCMP at 506-523-4611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8422).