2nd body found in Restigouche River in Campbellton

Campbellton RCMP are investigating the discovery of a second body in the Restigouche River in as many days but do not suspect foul play and do not believe the cases are related.

A citizen spotted the body floating in the water near the old Campbellton wharf Thursday around 1 p.m., said Cpl. François Côté.

Mounties and members of the Listugui Mi'kmaq First Nation Rangers used a boat to retrieve the body from the swollen river, he said.

Police have identified the body as being a local man in his 70s, using identification found on him, but next of kin have not yet been notified, said Côté.

Based on the condition of his body, police don't believe he was in the water very long — possibly only since Thursday morning, he said.

An autopsy is scheduled to be performed on Friday to determine the cause of death.

An autopsy on the first body was expected to be performed at the Restigouche Hospital on Thursday afternoon, said Côté.

That body was discovered downriver by a citizen walking along the shore, near Rimap Park, on Tuesday, around 5:45 p.m.

Police have determined the body is man over the age of 50 but have been unable to identify him.

The man, who was partially clad in several layers of clothing, had no identification on him and could not be visually identified because of the condition of the body, said Côté.

Man disappeared

Investigators are looking into the possibility it is a man who went missing from the Campbellton Regional Hospital in January, he confirmed.

The pathologist who conducts the autopsy will use dental records and any physical marks, such as tattoos, to identify the man and determine the cause of death.

"It appears the person didn't die where we located the body," said Côté.

He "more than likely spent some time in the water," longer than the other man, "but not that long," the officer said.

Police hope to have more information by Friday morning.