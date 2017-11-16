After many complaints about drivers of all-terrain vehicle speeding and driving dangerously on North Tetagouche Road, police have stepped up enforcement, says RCMP Cpl. Marc Tremblay.

"We had numerous complaints from residents in North Tetagouche in regards to ATVs on the roadways at all times of the day, so we decided at that time to take charge."

RCMP and the province's off-road vehicle enforcement unit teamed up and held a special enforcement effort on Nov. 11. As a result, several warnings were issued in the community about 15 kilometres west of Bathurst and in one case, an ATV was towed.

"There's several trails in the region but the problem we were seeing was several off-road vehicles were on the roadways, which they're not allowed, according to the Off-Road Vehicle Act."

A danger to others

Tremblay said the enforcement initiative was to stop those using the roads instead of trails.

There were no accidents and no one was hurt, he said, but having ATVs on the roadway is dangerous to vehicles and pedestrians.

Tremblay said the partnership with the off-road vehicle enforcement unit will continue and police will be doing random checks in other areas in the region.