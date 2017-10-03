A 52-year-old man who allegedly threatened a bus passenger in Salisbury while holding a knife will undergo a 30-day psychiatric assessment, police say.

The man, from Lunenburg, N.S., left on foot after the incident Monday but was arrested at a local business a short time later, police said.

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred around 1 p.m., police said.

The man appeared in provincial court on Tuesday on charges of carrying a weapon for the purpose of committing an offence, committing an assault with a weapon and uttering a threat.

He will return to court on Oct. 31 for a bail hearing, police said.