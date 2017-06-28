Amanda MacNeil, director of bylaw enforcement in Moncton, says more people are calling city hall to complain about rats.

"I would say they're up, you know over a dozen calls particular to rodents," she said.

Rodent control is the responsibility of the property owner, but MacNeil encourages people with rats to call bylaw enforcement nonetheless.

"We try and help them the best we can."

And if someone suspects rodents are coming from a nearby property, MacNeil said, the city can help.

City bylaws dictate that all necessary steps be taken to eliminate conditions conducive to rodents in buildings and yards.

If neighbours are concerned about rat life next door, they can call the city to complain, she said.

A bylaw enforcement inspector assigned to the rodent file will take a look at the property. Information about who made the call is not given out.

"If we see any evidence of open garbage, stagnant water or any food sources, then we recommend they clean it up."

Most people are happy to rid their property of rats, but MacNeil said the city will step in when it doesn't happen.

Amanda MacNeil, the director of bylaw enforcement for the City of Moncton, says the city can step in if an owner refuses to fix rat-attracting conditions on a property. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

"On the rare occasion, if it's an issue where we're not getting compliance, we do have the capacity to fine or issue a notice and clean up the yard."

Brian Soeler owns and operates Impact Pest Control. He said he's noticed an increase in rats in Moncton over the last three years.No particular neighbourhood is worse than another.

"I think they all have their issues," he said. "It depends a lot on the population density of the area and the habits of the people who live in that area."

Soeler said garbage storage is usually a factor. People should store garbage in steel or rat-proof bins, or in well-sealed garages.

Watch for pooling water

Another thing to do is remove debris from the yard.

"Make sure there is no place for them to live," said Soeler.

He also advised checking under steps and decks for tarps or any place water might pool, as rats need water every 24 hours.

Soeler said mild winters make it easier for rats to survive year-round. He also credits, "population density, people's habits as far as sanitation goes, and aging structures," for an increase in rats.