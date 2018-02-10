Rain, rain go away: Another wet weekend in the forecast for New Brunswick

Another wet weekend is in store for the southern half of New Brunswick, according to Environment Canada.

The weather agency issued rainfall warnings Friday afternoon for the Fredericton area, Fundy National Park, Grand Lake and Queens County, Charlotte County, Moncton, Saint John, Sussex and Kings County, and the Kennebecasis Valley.

Snow will spread across the province Saturday morning, changing to rain by the afternoon. It's expected the rain will change back over to snow in some areas by early Sunday, according to the forecast.

Between 25 and 45 millimetres of rain is expected.

The weather agency says this could lead to flash floods and water pooling on roads.