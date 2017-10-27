Now, that was a lot of rain.

Heavy rain made its way across the province this week, drenching many parts of southern New Brunswick.

Most of Charlotte County soaked up 170 mm of rain over the past two days.

The St. Stephen area saw the most rain, breaking a record for Oct. 25 and Oct. 26 with 174 mm, leaving the previous record of a little more than six millimetres, set in 2011, in the dust.

Rainfall records for the town do not go back far, said Brennan Allen, a CBC meteorologist.

But he described the rainfall totals as "outstanding" in parts of southwestern New Brunswick, especially in Charlotte County.

"It was a really wet Thursday right across all of western New Brunswick," he said.

"Anyone who was right along that Maine border, generally saw between 80 and 120 mm of rain and of course there was localized amounts way higher than that in Charlotte County," he said.

Other areas across western New Brunswick that saw heavy rain were:

Edmundston: 112 mm.

Woodstock: 93 mm.

St. Leonard: 78.2 mm.

Grand Falls area: 48 mm.

Fredericton: 50 to 90 mm.

Fredericton did not break any records this week. On Oct. 25, 1926, the city saw 60 mm of rain and 53.8 mm on Oct. 26,1912.

Allen said more rain could be on the way Friday, but accumulations would be minor.

Environment Canada ended its rainfall warning early Friday.

Wet season isn't over

But don't put the rubber boots away yet.

Allen said the weekend will be sunny with temperatures in the low double digits to mid-teens.

But up to 20 mm of rain could fall on Monday for between four and six hours.

"It's going to be a rather quick moving system," he said.

"The big difference between that and what we had is, those heavy bands of rain stalled and didn't move anywhere for 36 hours."