Freezing rain forces school closures across much of the province

Freezing rain has forced many schools across the province to close on Tuesday.

All schools in the Anglophone North School District and the Francophone North-West School District are closed.

In the Anglophone West School District schools in Edmundston are closed.

In the Francophone South School District schools in Baie Sainte-Anne, Miramichi, Rogersville, Richibucto and Saint-Louis de Kent are closed.

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for much of the province.

The highest accumulations are expected over the central and eastern parts of northern New Brunswick where upwards of 15 millimetres of freezing rain is possible.

"A low pressure system is slowly approaching New Brunswick bringing a mixture of ice pellets or flurries to northern New Brunswick and showers in southern New Brunswick this evening," the weather agency said. "Precipitation will change to freezing rain tonight and persist into Tuesday."

Meanwhile, a rainfall warning is in effect for the Fredericton, Grand Lake, Grand Manan, Saint John, St. Stephen and Sussex areas where up to 40 mm of rain is expected.

The weather agency said parts of the province can expect strong easterly winds Tuesday into Wednesday morning, with higher than normal water levels expected in the Bay of Chaleur during high tide early morning on Wednesday.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Environment Canada also said poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.