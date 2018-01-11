If you were looking to spend some time in the great outdoors this weekend, you might want to reconsider.

Southern parts of the province can expect between 50 mm and 100 millimetres of rain on Friday and Saturday.

"[This] is a very heavy rain, especially in the winter time, when our ground is frozen and we have some standing snow and ice around," said Kalin Mitchell, a CBC meteorologist.

"We want to be careful about things like localized flooding and hydroplaning conditions on the roads."

Environment Canada has issued a weather statement for the entire province and meteorologists are monitoring a series of low pressure systems expected to develop Friday night and Saturday.

A prolonged period of moderate freezing rain is expected over the Maritimes throughout the day on Saturday and on Saturday night. Mitchell said this is because of the return of some cold northerly winds.

"Current indications are that precipitation will likely be a mix of snow, ice pellets and/or freezing rain in northern New Brunswick, while southern areas will likely see freezing rain and/or rain," the weather agency said.

Environment Canada said a rainfall and freezing rain warning will likely be required for parts of central and southern New Brunswick, while snowfall or freezing rain warnings may be needed for northern regions.

How to be prepared

Before the rain comes, Allie Murchison, disaster management co-ordinator for the Canadian Red Cross in central and southeast New Brunswick and Nova Scotia, said residents in the area should make sure their walls and attics are insulated properly.

She also suggested inserting plastic covers over windows, to ensure they don't leak or more air doesn't come inside the building. It's important to keep an eye on the snow around the home and on the roof.

Murchison said the Red Cross works alongside the Emergency Measures Organization and municipal governments to make sure people are prepared for the rain.

As special weather statements are issued for NB, all @canredcrossnb personnel are being placed on stand by in the event we are called upon to assist. #BeReady #nbstorm — @Lawlor_Bill

She said people should also have the items they need for up to 72 hours after the storm.

The Canadian Red Cross also has a "Be Ready" app in both French and English, giving examples of how to be prepared before, during and after a natural disaster pertaining to where a person lives. She said the app provides different tips and tricks for how to get a home and family ready for bad weather.

"We just want to make sure beforehand that everybody is ready," she said. "When people need help and when the need is there, we are ready to go into action."

The province also said residents should take appropriate steps to protect their properties by clearing drains and securing items that may be prone to damage from wind and rain.

"Homeowners who have experienced flooding during heavy rain storms in the past should take all necessary precautions; elevate or remove possessions from basements or other low-lying structures and clear any snow, ice or debris from drains," an EMO statement said.

The rainfall will also make driving hazardous, and motorists should adjust their driving to the conditions.

"Drivers should obey road signs indicating the presence of water and changes in speed limits," the statement said. "When possible, avoid any roads covered by water, as it represents a serious safety risk. Water may be deeper than it appears, and may conceal sinkholes or other damage and debris."

New Brunswick forecast

Northern New Brunswick

Today: Cloudy with a mix of flurries and showers with a risk of patchy, light freezing rain in the morning. Southwesterly winds will also be travelling between 10 km/h and 20 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high of 3 C and 6 C by late afternoon.

Tonight: Cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle. Southwesterly winds gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will rise to about 8 C after midnight.

Friday: Cloudy with periods of rain and southwesterly winds gusting between 20 and 40 km/h. Temperatures will sit at a high of 10 C.

Fredericton and area

Today: Cloudy with a few flurries or showers in the morning with a risk of patchy, light freezing rain in the morning. Southwesterly winds travelling at 20 km/h to 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 5 C in the afternoon.

Tonight: Cloudy with patchy fog or drizzle and southwesterly winds gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will be rising near 8 C after midnight.

Friday: Cloudy with patchy fog or drizzle in the morning and rain developing near noon. Rain is expected during the afternoon and into the evening. Southwesterly winds will be gusting to 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high near 12 C.

Southern New Brunswick

Today: Cloudy with a few flurries or showers. There is a risk of patchy, light freezing rain in the morning with southwesterly winds between 20 km/h and 40 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high of 7 C by the afternoon.

Tonight: Cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle. Southwesterly winds travelling between 20 km/h and 40 km/h. Temperatures will be rising in a range of 6 C and 9 C after midnight.

Friday: Cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle in the morning. Rain will also be developing by the afternoon. Southwesterly winds may hit 50 km/h. Temperatures will be at a high of 13 C.