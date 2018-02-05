Slippery roads and poor weather conditions have forced most schools in New Brunswick to close on Monday morning.

All schools will be closed in the Francophone North-East and Francophone South School Districts, except schools in the Quispamsis and Saint John areas.

All schools in the Anglophone East and North School Districts are closed. In the Anglophone South School District, all schools in the Hampton, Apohaqui, Norton, Hammond River, Kingston, Belleisle and Sussex areas are also closed.

Meanwhile, in the Anglophone West School District, schools in zones two to nine are closed including:

Grand Falls, Plaster Rock, Perth-Andover

Florenceville-Bristol, Bath, Centreville, Hartland, Woodstock

Canterbury, Nackawic, Burtts Corner, Millville, McAdam, Harvey

Stanley, Boiestown, Doaktown

Greater Fredericton Area (including New Maryland, Keswick Ridge, Nashwaak Valley)

Oromocto, Geary, Burton, Lincoln, Fredericton Junction

Chipman, Minto

Cambridge Narrows, Gagetown

Environment Canada has issued a rainfall warning for the Fredericton area and southwestern parts of the province. In the Moncton and southeastern part of the province, a special weather statement has been issued, warning that rain could change to flurries or showers and lead to localized flooding.

"A low pressure system near Cape Cod will track across New Brunswick this morning to lie over Labrador by this evening. Snow at times heavy is expected over northwestern New Brunswick before ending this afternoon," the weather agency said.

"There will be a changeover to rain or freezing rain this morning for the eastern half of Restigouche County."

Meanwhile, a snowfall warning is in effect for the northern parts of the province bringing between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow.

Road advisory from MRDC. The TransCanada Highway, between (Long's Creek) and (Jemseg) is now open to all traffic. — @RCMPNB

The weather agency has warned drivers to be prepared to adjust driving with changing road conditions. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.

A road advisory has also been issued for Route 2 between Woodstock and Longs Creek, where travel is not advised because of icy road conditions and water build up in some areas.

Felicia Murphy, spokesperson for SNC-Lavalin, which maintains the Trans-Canada Highway from the Quebec border to Longs Creek and Route 95 to the U.S. border, said roads are bare and wet with slush and icy patches from the Quebec border to Grand Falls. She said conditions are similar from Grand Falls to Woodstock, but there are areas with a significant amount of water.

From Longs Creek to Moncton, Norman Clouston, the general manager for the MRDC Operations Corp., said there are isolated icy patches near Fredericton. Closer to Moncton, he said roads are wet. He is reminding drivers that there is also the risk of freezing rain later in the day.

"Motorists should use caution … and reduce speed," he said.

In the Fredericton area, Mike Walker, manager of Roadway Operations for the City of Fredericton, said city crews have been out sanding sidewalks and city streets all night. However, streets will be slippery and could include significant water issues. Walker is urging drivers to slow down.

"Slow down, take your time because you could be driving down a main road and all of a sudden you're going to be down in a very large puddle of water," he said.