International student says racial stereotypes still abundant in New Brunswick

As a black man in New Brunswick, Husoni Raymond says he's so conscious of racial stereotypes that he takes precautionary measures in everyday activities like shopping so that no one can accuse him of trying to steal.

"You constantly feel anxious," he said in an interview with Information Morning Fredericton.

"Section 11 of the Charter says you are innocent until proven guilty but I feel that I perceive as guilty and I have to prove myself innocent."

Raymond criticized St. Thomas University for not officially recognizing Black History Month last year. (CBC)

The international student at St. Thomas University says he attends an inclusive school, but still experiences constant stereotyping and racism.

One student told him not to write "like a black person" on a paper and he would get an A.

He blames the stereotypes on mainstream media.

"A lot of people expected me to be thug or more gangster," he said. "I didn't fit their stereotype."

No acknowledgement

Raymond criticized St. Thomas last year for not officially acknowledging Black History Month, which takes place every February and October.

Jeffrey Carleton, spokesperson for the university, said it was a great example of student taking an initiative on a issue they saw as unfair.

"He fundraised … [He] worked with the university to try and make the situation better," said Carleton.

Jeffrey Carleton, the director of communications for St. Thomas University, said Raymond is an example of a student who worked with the university to make a situation better. (CBC)

Raymond, a member of the student union, had an article about his concerns published in the student paper.

"The administration has owned up and said it was an oversight on their part," said Raymond.

He was encouraged to help plan events for this year's Black History Month and has hosted a panel on black stereotypes and systemic racism featuring panellists from Manitoba, Toronto, and New Brunswick.

"I think what we hope for an issues [is to] have a discussion," Carleton said. "Anyone who attends is going to come away with a different perspective."