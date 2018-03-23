About 16 per cent of New Brunswick adults — or one in six — say they have been racially discriminated against, according to a new poll by Corporate Research Associates.

"While on the surface, the percentage of those who have experienced racial discrimination appears low, it must be remembered that the percentage of visible minorities in New Brunswick is also low," said chairman and CEO Don Mills.

"The results suggest, most, if not all, of those in visible minorities have faced some form of racial discrimination in the past."

The results, which are "quite a bit higher" than the percentage of visible minorities in the province, also suggest some respondents believe they have faced reverse discrimination.

'I think what it means is that there's at least a segment of the population who feel that they might have encountered reverse discrimination in their lifetime.' - Don Mills, CRA

"I can't prove this," said Mills, because the 384 New Brunswick adults who participated in the telephone poll between Feb. 1 and Feb. 25 were not asked to identify their race.

"We don't typically ask that in this region because the percentages are so small," he said, describing them as "single digit."

The reported experience of racial discrimination in Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador was "similar" to that of New Brunswick, at 12 per cent and 13 per cent respectively, while Nova Scotia had the highest reported incidence in Atlantic Canada at 22 per cent.

Mills said he was "struck" by the results, released on Thursday.

"I think what it means is that there's at least a segment of the population who feel that they might have encountered reverse discrimination in their lifetime.

"So that's another interesting element I guess for us to understand and to be aware of," he said, adding he has not seen any other research on the topic.

"It's the beginning of trying to understand these issues at a more detailed level. So now that we have a benchmark, we can use it as the basis for further research in these areas."

Lower rates in Moncton area

The total number of visible minorities in New Brunswick, as of 2016, the latest figures available from Statistics Canada, was 24,535 — about 3.4 per cent of the population at that time.

Those figures do not, however, include Indigenous people. Statistics Canada defines visible minorities as "persons other than aboriginal or non-Caucasian."

The number of adult visible minorities is not provided, but about 18,000 are listed as being over the age of 15.

New Brunswick's total population as of Jan. 1 is 760,744. Of those, 625,000 are over the age of 18.

Nearly one in 10 of the respondents, or eight per cent, said they had experienced racial discrimination within the last five years and a similar number reported being discriminated against more than five years ago.

Across the province, the likelihood of having experienced racial discrimination is elevated among residents living outside the Moncton area, the survey suggests.

Atlantic results

In P.E.I., 12 per cent, or one in 10, said they had been discriminated against in their lifetime, seven per cent within the last five years and five per cent five years ago or more.

Residents under 35 years of age are more likely than their older counterparts to have most recently experienced racial discrimination within the last five years, according to the poll.

Overall, 13 per cent of Newfoundland and Labrador residents, or one in eight, indicated they have experienced racial discrimination. Nine per cent said the incident occurred in the past five years, while four per cent said their experience was five years ago or more.

Across the Newfoundland and Labrador population, the likelihood of having most recently experienced racial discrimination within the last five years is elevated among residents under 35 years of age.

33% in under-35 age group

In Nova Scotia, 22 per cent, or slightly more than two in 10, said they had been racially discriminated against. Sixteen per cent of respondents said they most recently experienced racial discrimination within the last five years and six per cent said they experienced such an incident five years ago or more.

Younger residents are more likely to have most recently experienced racial discrimination within the last five years at 33 per cent of those under the age of 35, compared to 12 per cent of those aged 35 to 54 years, and 10 per cent of those aged 55 years or older, according to the poll.

The overall results of the telephone survey are accurate to within ± 5.0 percentage points, 95 out of 100 times, the company said.

The P.E.I. results are based on a sample of 291 adults between Feb. 2 and Feb. 28.

A total of 401 adult Newfoundland and Labrador residents responded from Feb. 5 to Feb. 28.

In Nova Scotia, 384 adults participated Feb. 1 to Feb. 25.