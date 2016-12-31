It's a good thing Rachel Lelinko loves to travel, because a voyage home after her vacation should have taken a few short hours, but stretched into days.

She and her three-year-old son were travelling home to New Brunswick from Orlando, Fla., a trip that should only have taken a few short hours. But mechanical problems and bad weather dragged it into four flights over two days.

So how did Lelinko stave off frustration in the airport? She said the trick was trying to keep the experience positive for her son, Caelan.

"You kind of have to look at it as an adventure," she said. "I love to travel and I travel a lot and I want my son to the same sort of perspective on travel."

Delays became a game

Turning the mix-ups into a game not only helped her son's spirits, it gave her some perspective. Lelinko is remarkably understanding for someone who spent two days in airport limbo.

"You kind of have to expect this," she said. "The weather is always rough in the winter, it's always unpredictable, it certainly wasn't the airline's fault."

Rachel Lelinko and her son Caelan finally arrived home Friday night after their flights were diverted back to Montreal three times. (Rachel Lelinko/Twitter)

When Lelinko and Caelan boarded their final flight from Montreal to Moncton on Friday around 4:45 p.m., Lelinko wasn't really confident they'd make it to their destination after so many false starts. An hour delay on the tarmac didn't help.

"At that point, my son was asleep and I thought, 'Oh, if I have to wake him up and take him off this plane again, still in Montreal, he's going to be heartbroken.'"

One more flight, please

But, the plane did land in Moncton around 7 p.m. on Friday, and Lelinko's son was unfazed.

Three-year-old Caelan gets some sleep in between flights at the Montreal airport. (Submitted by Rachel Lelinko)

With an hour and a half unplanned drive to get to Fredericton, they were only close to home.

"We got in the car and he said, 'Mommy, I wanted to go on another plane. I'm sad that we couldn't go on another plane,'" she said. "I'm like 'I just can't wait to get in bed and this kid wants to go back on another plane.'"

Try, try again

Their original flight from Orlando to Montreal left at 7 a.m. Thursday. That was the easy part. Their connecting flight from Montreal to Fredericton apparently just wasn't meant to be.

The flight had already been delayed by a few hours and Lelinko said within a hour of takeoff it returned to Montreal due to mechanical difficulties. ​

'Every time we'd land and he'd go, "Are we home yet?" and I'd go "No buddy, we're back in Montreal again.'" – Rachel Lelinko

Another flight at 7 p.m. made it all the way to Fredericton, but returned to Montreal because of poor weather conditions.

Landing in the early hours of the morning, she decided to spend the night in the airport to try and get on the first flight out.

Rachel Lelinko says when they finally landed in New Brunswick, her son Caelan wanted to get on another plane. (Submitted by Rachel Lelinko)

It wasn't meant to be, either. The third flight, a 10:30 a.m. leg to Saint John again ran into trouble with bad weather and was forced to turn back.

Each time the pair landed, Lelinko had to explain to her son why they appeared to be stuck in a loop. "Every time we'd land and he'd go, 'Are we home yet?' and I'd go 'No buddy, we're back in Montreal again.'"

Despite the ordeal, Lelinko still loves to travel. And it's a good thing too. Next week, she flies to New Jersey to pick up her daughter. After that, she said, some well deserved rest at home.