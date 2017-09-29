It appears there are more raccoons in New Brunswick's cities than in its forests.

Those are the preliminary results from the province's first raccoon population study, which wrapped up its field work after starting in August.

"That's kind of what we expected," said Mike Allan, the provincial rabies co-ordinator.

"It matches the trends and the literature we've seen across the country."

"The resources in the cities are high. And of course, the human garbage in the cities as well is very attractive," said Allan. "And raccoons have adapted well to those scenarios."

"We are also seeing large numbers, particularly in park areas, where animals don't have to forage very far for food and water."

Mike Allan, provincial rabies co-ordinator for New Brunswick, says there's been a drop in the number of reported rabies cases since 2015. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

The data collected from the live-trapped, recorded and released raccoons is now being analyzed by researchers at the University of New Brunswick. The initial results fall in line with the province's expectations so far.

"The predictions we made before this study took placed pretty much matched with the data we collected," Allan said.

The final results of the study will be used to streamline and focus the annual provincial rabies vaccination program, which sees vaccines placed in baits and air-dropped around areas where the virus could potentially pop up.

Early results from the first-ever New Brunswick raccoon population study seem to show there are more of the animals in cities than in forested areas. (CBC)

It also helps the province understand how the population varies throughout the province.

In the case of a rabies outbreak, responders will have a better idea of where to allocate resources, according to Allan, who said recorded cases of rabies have been reduced in the last three years.

"We had 23 in 2015," he said. "One in 2016, and four in 2017, one recently being found in St. Stephen."

A final report is expected to be released in 2018.