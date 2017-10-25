A Moncton-based environmental organization says a creek near the Trinity shopping area is being treated like a garbage can and a toilet — and it's calling for change.

The Petitcodiac Watershed Alliance regularly tests water in the area and says Rabbit Brook routinely has E. coli levels well over acceptable recreational limits.

"Out of the 20 sites within the entire Petitcodiac, Memramcook, Moncton area, this is probably consistently the worst," said Jenna MacQuarrie, the group's project manager.

"A lot of the times too, when I'm at the site I can smell something that just resembles to me, porta-potty."

That may be because the city's overflow sewage runs into Rabbit Brook.

Rabbit Brook is a geographic low point in the middle of Moncton's Trinity shopping area. The Petitcodiac Watershed Alliance said waste naturally flows from nearby parking lots into the brook. (CBC)

Nicole Taylor, director of utilities with the city, explained that some older parts of the city have a combined sewer line where both storm water and sewage travel together.

"If there is a heavy rain, overflow goes into the brook," she said. "If we don't do that the overflow will go into people's basements."

Taylor said the system would not be built this way today, but separating the water systems is expensive and in some areas, "not always physically feasible."

But MacQuarrie would like to see sewage diverted from the brook.

"I wish that was maybe more of a priority."

MacQuarrie says E. coli levels are consistently above recreational limits. She's been testing the brook consistently over the last three years. (Tori Weldon/CBC)

Plastic bags, a shopping cart, an old piñata and a bucket are just some of the items strewn along the banks of the stream.

"It's essentially a waste bin for the area because of its location and the proximity of the shopping area," said Mariah Robichaud, project lead of Waste Warriors with the Watershed Alliance.

"It's an urban brook, and it's also very central to a lot of shopping areas … And that happens to be the lowest point in the area."

Because the brook is dirty and has poor water quality, Robichaud said some people may write it off as not worth saving, but she said waterways are connected so each one matters.

Rabbit Brook, for example, flows into Hall's Creek.

Mariah Robichaud, project lead of the Waste Warriors at the Petitcodiac Watershed Alliance, is organizing a clean up at Rabbit Brook in November. (Submitted)

"We know of wood turtles, which is a (threatened) species on Hall's Creek. So any garbage that goes down Rabbit Brook and goes into Hall's Creek could potentially be harming a (threatened) species."

Garbage is damaging the fragile ecosystem around Rabbit Broo0:41

MacQuarrie added that Hall's Creek flows past the university and into the Petitcodiac River, eventually finishing in the Atlantic Ocean.

"So all those sea turtles and things that you see with the plastic six-ring pack things … that starts here," she said. "They're all connected, it's like a superhighway."

The group is organizing a clean up of Rabbit Brook on Nov. 4. Anyone wishing to volunteer can contact the Petitcodiac Watershed Alliance.