Four years ago, Tanya Shand was fatally stabbed by her partner, but an annual run in her honour means her death has left a positive legacy for other women in abusive situations.

About 350 runners signed up for Saturday's Tanya Shand Memorial Milk and Cookie Run. The event may be named after Shand, but each of its five kilometres was dedicated to other local women who were victims of domestic abuse.

Tanya's sister, Julie Shand Ryan said a fog of grief kept her away from the run until this year. "To see this many people here," Shand Ryan said, "is pretty amazing as well as emotionally overwhelming."

The third annual Tanya Shand Memorial Milk and Cookie run drew about 350 runners of all ages. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Now in its third year, the run has raised more than $13,000 for programs to help women escape abusive relationships. It has also helped educate children to recognize unhealthy relationships and assess risk.

Shand Ryan said she gets regular updates about the good done by money raised at the run from Const. Kelley McIntyre with the Kennebecasis Regional Police Force.

McIntyre is the police force's women's abuse coordinator, and was one of the officers who responded to Tanya Shand's stabbing.

Each stretch of the run was dedicated to a local victim of domestic assault. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

"I don't know who the women are," Shand Ryan said, "but when Kelly tells me 'hey, another woman or another family has gotten out, because of the funds for the run,' it's, I feel like there's a weight lifted off."

Since the run began, the funds have helped about two dozen women from the region get help.

Before beginning the run, Danielle Burkett and her children took time to look at the Silent Witness display arranged at the start of the course.

'Be a good person'

Each red silhouette carried a plaque with the name and story of a victim of domestic assault. Tanya Shand's silhouette stood next to the start and finish line.

"I've read them before" said Burkett, who took part in the run two years ago, "but it's never easy."

Burkett said it's important to teach kids to be aware of the signs of unhealthy relationships. "I think it starts when they're babies and toddlers talking about being nice to each other," Burkett said.

"We can never, ever stop talking about how to be a good person."

Runner Danielle Burkett said the educational material made available during the run was important for children like her own. (Matthew Bingley/CBC)

Along with the Silent Witness displays, several local groups which help sufferers of domestic violence were set-up next to the event's registration table.

Ann Hogan is a member of KV Domestic Violence Outreach. She said the group was trying to let people know about services available within the community.

"It's huge," Hogan said. "There's families here, there's all different ages and I would suspect they're all talking about the reason why they're here."

Goals accomplished

Shand Ryan wanted the race in memory of her sister to be family orientated and educational.

She said seeing the families wearing racing bibs and taking time before the run to learn about the issue, makes her sure those goals were accomplished.

"To see this and see it coming to fruition, it's a win," Shand Ryan said, not just for their group, but for the victims whose voices she feels are now being heard.