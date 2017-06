A 79-year-old man from Pointe-aux-Trembles, Que., is dead after his motorcycle left the road and crashed in eastern New Brunswick on Wednesday.

The crash happened at around 2:50 p.m. on Route 108 near Renous, RCMP said in a news release.

The driver, who was the only person on the motorcycle, died at the scene.

It appears the driver lost control of the motorbike while negotiating a turn, and the bike left the road, police said.