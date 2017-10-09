The Under-17 soccer nationals wrapped up with two very different gold-medal matches before large crowds in Fredericton on Friday.

Quebec's CS Lakeshore defeated Ontario's Burlington Bayhawks for the girls' title in a bitterly fought match that took the two teams through regulation and overtime locked at a score of 2-2 before heading into penalty kicks.

"We played last year at nationals and we won, so we came in as defending champions," said Olivia Mazzarello. "It's our last game all together so our goal was to win."

Olivia Mazzarello is now a two-time national champion. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

Quebec hung on through the penalty kicks to take the win with a score of 3-2.

"The way we played, we also wanted to play good soccer and show everyone what game we had and that's what we did," said Marika Guay.

The tables turned on Quebec in the boys' final. Manitoba's Winnipeg Bonivital defeated CS Mistral Sherbrooke by a score of 3-1.

The Manitoba team celebrates a hard-fought gold medal win over Quebec. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

The first goal came early in the game from Manitoba's Rinor Hoxha. Manitoba scored the first goal of the second half as well, but Quebec made it interesting with a header goal off a corner kick.

With 10 minutes left in regulation play, Manitoba put the game out of reach with one final goal.

Rinor Hoxha accepts his medal after scoring all three of his team's goals on Monday. (Joe McDonald/CBC)

"It means everything," said Hoxha. "We worked all year for this…and in our last game to win gold, it means the world."

Hoxha finished tied for the most goals in the tournament and scored all three of his team's goals in the final game.

Successful tournament

Soccer Canada officials said the tournament was a success, with mostly perfect weather.

"We're really pleased with the attendance at the games," said Blyth, who attended all seven days of the tournament as the match commission for Soccer Canada.

The tournament was hosted by the Fredericton District Soccer Association, and games played by the girls' team from that association were routinely the best attended of the tournament.