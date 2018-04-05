RCMP search for 'Cruella de Vil' after 3 puppies stolen in Estey's Bridge

West District RCMP are on the hunt for a real-life Cruella de Vil after three puppies were stolen from a farm in Estey's Bridge this week.

The puppies have not yet been weaned and could become sick and or even die if they're not located and returned, Sgt. Andrea Gallant said in a news release on Thursday.

They were reported stolen from Wilson's Farm on Kingsley Road on Tuesday morning.

Police believe someone broke into the barn between 2 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. and took the puppies from their kennels, said Gallant.

One puppy is a dark brown and white male Chihuahua, she said.

The other two are both a Havanese-Maltese mix — a black and white female with a white left ear and a black right ear, and a white and brown male with a brown accent on his back.

Cruella de Vil is the villain in the Disney classic 101 Dalmatians, who kidnaps puppies for their fur.

Anyone with information about the theft or the possible location of the Estey's Bridge puppies is asked to call the Keswick detachment at 506-357-4300 or to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by Secure Web Tips at www.crimenb.ca.