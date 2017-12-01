Using sunrises and sunsets, researchers may finally have a better picture of where Atlantic puffins spend most of their lives.

The brightly billed birds are often studied in their summer breeding season, but where they go for the rest of the year has been a mystery.

It now appears that many Bay of Fundy puffins don't venture all that far.

"The non-breeding season is two-thirds or three-quarters of the life of a puffin and we had no idea what went on in those years," said Tony Diamond, an ornithologist at the University of New Brunswick, and one of the authors of a research paper exploring the issue.

"Until the technology came along that we could track them."

Tony Diamond, an ornithologist researcher with the University of New Brunswick, releases a puffin as part of his study on Machias Seal Island in the Bay of Fundy. ( Atlantic Laboratory for Avian Research/UNB)

That technology came in the form of tiny light sensors that were banded to the legs of 270 puffins from 25 different populations across the North Atlantic. The study included puffins from Canada, Norway, Ireland, Iceland, the United Kingdom and the U.S.

Every couple of minutes, the sensors record the amount of daylight the puffins experience. Once the data is collected, the scientists are able to use it to map out where each bird has been in the world, based on the length of the day.

Closer to home

It turns out that puffins in the Bay of Fundy travel shorter distances during the winter months compared to their European counterparts. It's a habit that appears to serve them well.

"They go to a couple of surprising places," Diamond said. "One is they go to the St. Lawrence Estuary and the Gulf of St. Lawrence."

Less energy put into travelling translates to better breeding, according to Diamond. He said it appears the birds that travel the least have greater breeding success in comparison to the larger European puffin populations.

Machias Seal Island is a vital breeding ground for Atlantic puffins on this side of the Atlantic. The birds have been studied on the small island for decades. ( Atlantic Laboratory for Avian Research/UNB)

"Most of the birds spend most of their time in the Gulf of Maine," Diamond said. "But then you get these excursions to other places. We have two birds that actually go up to southern Labrador immediately after breeding."

Some birds travelled over 1,700 kilometres away from their breeding grounds, while 152 only ventured a few hundred kilometres from their colony.

The study is published in the online edition of the scientific journal Current Biology and includes researchers from both sides of the Atlantic.

It turns out there are marked differences in migration among colonies.

The results show some puffins from European populations have crossed the Atlantic, but most stay in the open ocean away from land.

Protecting the puffin

The Atlantic puffin is considered a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. It could become endangered if ecological conditions do not improve.

Researchers are hoping the information gathered from the migration study will be help determine where protected areas should be established to help declining populations rebound.

The Atlantic puffin, pictured here on Machias Seal Island, is considered a vulnerable species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. (Atlantic Laboratory for Avian Research/UNB)

"We now have maps of the winter distribution of birds from throughout the breeding range of puffins," said Diamond.

"We can see the areas that they use, those from each colony, and we can see areas where they overlap. Those are kind of the hotspots of winter distribution for puffins."

Bermuda-bound?

But as valuable as the information is for future of the iconic bird, the travel destinations of a few puffins remain baffling.

"A lot of them will go out to the edge of the continental shelf and then keep going south," said Diamond. "So, we've got a cluster of birds that in April, which is just before the breeding season, they're spending time around the latitude of Bermuda, out in the open ocean."

"In water that is warmer, way, way warmer that they are in when they are breeding. So that was a big surprise."

Diamond said he had no answers as to why birds that thrive in cold-water temperatures would spend time so far outside their expected range.

"I don't know," said Diamond. "And we need to confirm it."

Tags used on puffins don't measure temperature, he said, but the slightly bigger tags used on razorbills do.

"So our next batch of tagging is going to be with tags that record temperature to confirm that at that time they really are in water that warm."