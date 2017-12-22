The city of Fredericton has hired an engineering firm to come up with a strategic plan that will help improve public transit and increase the number of passengers on city buses.

The city has recently hired Stantec to prepare a strategic plan for Fredericton Transit, involving a study that will start at the beginning of January and last until spring.

The study will review all city transit routes to accommodate the close to 800,000 passengers who use the bus on an annual basis — but also to accumulate more passengers.

"I think we need to find a way to make the bus more appealing," said Coun. Henri Mallet, who also chairs the city's transportation committee.

"If we can get more people on the bus, we can offer a better service."

Mallet said it's been almost 10 years since the city did its last major transit plan and it's time for the plan to be updated, which the city's transportation committee has been pushing for.

"Obviously there are some things that work [with the transit system], some things that don't, we're always trying to improve," he said.

Looking at all the options

Stantec will also look at reviewing the implementation of a second transit hub on the north side of the city, in addition to the one at King's Place Mall in the city's downtown core.

"In 2008 it was not necessary but that being said, we're [Fredericton] continuing to grow," he said.

The study will also look at implementing different technologies such Wi-Fi services, safety cameras as precautionary measures, similar to what other transit systems use across Canada.

The city councillor also made it clear he had no interest in removing transit routes but there could be a difference in the level of service in different parts of the city.

"We want to be as efficient as possible when we're offering a service that is paid by tax dollars, that plan is going to help us reach out goal," he said. "It's a goal not just for right now but also for the future."

Coun. Henri Mallet said a study is being done to improve public transit in Fredericton. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

The study is a $90,000 project, a cost that's being split with the federal government.

"There's people out there, they have their wish list of what they expect to see of a transit system," he said. "We still have a budget that we have to work within."

Over the next few months, consultants will be out using the local transit system, raising questions to bus users and non-bus users.

"There will be a lot of public engagement with bus users, maybe people don't use the bus that we think could be a good group in the future," he said.

Fitting with the vision

The city councillor said the plan will align well with city staff's latest proposal to implement a one-way bike lane loop for cyclists.

"They [residents] want a strong core and they want different service[s] when it comes to transportation," he said. "That includes taking their car, the bus, being use to take their bicycles.

We need to make sure our transportation system fits with that vision."