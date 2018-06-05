Doctors criticize public health changes in lead-up to provincial election

A group of doctors in Fredericton is sounding the alarm about the state of public health in New Brunswick ahead of September's provincial election.

The Capital Region Senior and Retired Physician Group, which includes former health minister Russ King, issued a statement saying changes to the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health last year "should be of great concern to the citizens of this province."

"In New Brunswick, our population needs a strong public health system," read the statement signed by 34 doctors.

"Our citizens deserve a well-coordinated public health division."

Response to 2017 restructuring

In September 2017, former health minister Victor Boudreau announced restructuring to the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health.

The government would move certain employees from that office to other departments, a move the province said would improve collaboration.

"We know residents of our province want their government to find efficiencies and streamline operations where possible within the public service," Boudreau said at the time.

However, the statement released by the capital region doctors claims the change in the office could negatively affect public health.

"The fragmentation and dispersal of the public health staff to other departments has created a risk to the effectiveness of the public health team," read the statement.

One of the statement's signatories, Dr. Ian MacDonald, told Information Morning Fredericton on Tuesday that restructuring the department could make the office less efficient.

"If you have a team that is working together, well co-ordinated, then they're prepared for all these things we feel in a much better way than if they're dispersed out to other departments," said MacDonald.

MacDonald said the risk to the public is real and there have been examples of fractured public health offices bungling health crises.

"There have been several examples in Ontario, with SARS, with the Walkerton outbreak, of the fact that probably things got worse in both cases because there was not a well-organized, structured team at the time," said MacDonald.

Informing the public

MacDonald said the goal of the statement was to inform the public about the importance of public health.

"Public health is a very important part of our life that the public, and even I think most physicians, don't fully appreciate," said MacDonald.

Some senior and retired doctors in the Fredericton area are questioning changes made to the office of public health. Dr. Ian MacDonald is one of those retired doctors, he speaks to Terry Sequin about why they want to educate the public about the changes government made to public health. 10:32

"We spend a lot of time in medicine thinking about personal health care, our own individual care … but really a huge part of health is population health and that's public health."

MacDonald said the group of doctors is apolitical, but he said September's election influenced their decision to speak out now in an effort to inform the public.

MacDonald said he would be open to speaking with the health minister or with the opposition parties.

"Our intent was not to slam the government… but to inform the government and to have ongoing discussions," said MacDonald.