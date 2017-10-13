The top civil servant in the provincial Health Department is defending an overhaul of the public health office, arguing it's necessary in a small province with a limited budget.

Deputy minister Tom Maston was confronted with the latest criticism of the move when he appeared before the public accounts committee of the legislature on Friday.

"I would argue the process has perhaps been strengthened by having more rigour around the day-to-day inspection process, and allowing the clinical people to focus on the clinical side of the business," Maston told MLAs.

His appearance came a day after the Canadian Public Health Association issued an open letter questioning the changes.

In August, the province announced it was "enhancing" the Office of the Chief Medical Officer of Health by transferring several functions to other departments.

Public health inspectors and agri-food inspectors were moved to Justice and Public Safety, while some other functions were shifted to Social Development and to Environment and Local Government.

The association's executive director, Ian Culbert, told CBC News that "it just doesn't make sense to us to break up a public health team."

"We have serious concerns about what could happen to normal services for public health activities in the province, but also what could happen if there was an emergency."

Progressive Conservative MLA Brian Macdonald read parts of the letter to Maston on Friday.

"I echo those concerns," he said. "It seems to me the office has been stripped down to the point where it may be ineffective."

"When you carve off the enforcement arms and all the staff, and still leave the responsibility resident in what's now a fairly small staff, you really limit that branch's ability to do its main function."

But Maston said the communicable disease branch of the office, responsible for disease monitoring and responding to outbreaks, "remains intact."

And he said inspectors will still do the same jobs under protocols set by the central office.

"The individuals who did the work prior to the reorganization are still the same individuals that are doing it today," he said. "So the mandate and the legislative oversight resources have not changed at all."

Maston said moving the inspectors to a centralized inspections office at Justice and Public Safety will put them under managers who are "focused on the work of inspection" rather than under supervisors with medical responsibilities.

Fewer resources

He pointed to a report last year by the auditor-general that said more than 80 per cent of inspections that were audited didn't comply with operating protocols. Many inspections reports were incomplete or inaccurate.

"There were some administrative issues and part of it was we had clinical professionals trying to do clinical work, and maybe off the side of their desk managing inspection functions," Maston said.

"It made sense to say 'Let's take the inspectors and have them work with inspection management teams who are resourced to manage inspections.'"

Maston said one of the reasons for the reorganization is that New Brunswick is "challenged" as a small province that lacks the resources to set up a full public health agency such as exist in Ontario and British Columbia.

"They have much larger staffs," he said. "They would have specialists in various disease groups and so on. It's a straight resource issue for us."

Instead, the province followed the recent changes in Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador, designed to give more administrative support to inspectors.

That lets medical staff do medical work "and not have to be the ones worrying about whether the audit form was filled out and filed and signed in the right way."

Most other government inspectors were centralized at Public Safety under the recent program review, but Maston said the Health Department waited until recently to make sure the centralization was working.