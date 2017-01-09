It seems the common cold is taking lots of prisoners during this year's cold and flu season, medical experts say.

They don't keep data, but doctors and pharmacists say they've seen an increase in the number of people reporting nasal congestion, sore throats and symptoms such as lethargy and fatigue, muscle pains and dry coughs.

And it's not flu that's causing the problems. One death associated with flu had been recorded in the province as of Dec. 31, the most recent week for available figures.

The symptoms affecting so many people this winter, according to the experts, are from a viral infectious disease, more commonly known as the common cold.

"Compared to the last couple of years, this one's turning out to be a lot worse," said Dr. Mike Simon, a Saint John family physician.

"I'm seeing in the office here more infectious disease, no question at all."

Simon said it's not clear what's driving the unwelcome trend, but the places where contagious diseases do spread are often the same.

"Kids in daycare are highly susceptible," he said. "They transmit the virus quite readily there."

"In the workplace, people working closely together — if they're not staying home, they're passing it along."

Public Health doesn't track colds

Dr. Isaac Sobol, a regional medical health officer, said he doesn't have data to say whether colds are on the rise.

But your grandmother's best advice on what to do, probably still stands, he said.

"Don't go to work if you're sick," he said.

"Stay home, rest, and drink lots of fluids."

Sobol said a cold can linger seven to 10 days.

He recommended sufferers not go to the doctor unless a cold lasts longer or symptoms take a turn for the worse.

Alistair Bursey, a pharmacist-owner in Fredericton and chair of the Canadian Pharmacists Association, said the common cold is very strong this year.

Pharmacists said they can help manage cold symptoms with over-the-counter medication to prevent people from clogging up the emergency rooms.

"And obviously we're managing it as best we can."