It's going to work this time — promise.

That was the message government delivered when announcing this year's changes to the SEED program (Student Employment Experience Development). It is the provincial program that provides funding for student summer employment.

Students will fill out an application on NBseed.ca for a voucher for employment and 1,600 names will be drawn in the first week of April.

These are the other changes that Post-secondary Education, Training and Labour Minister Donald Arsenault announced:

Non-profit organizations, and First Nations community positions will be funded 100 per cent

Private sector and municipalities will be funded 50 per cent

An extra 400 positions will be added, designated for three areas

"In collaboration with the Department of Tourism and Parks, they've identified the visitor information centres, as well as the museums [and libraries], around N.B.that will qualify for a student placement. So they will be provided, guaranteed weeks, for them to be able to hire a student this coming summer," said Arseneault.

"This is wonderful news," said Ruth Mergatroyd, executive director of the York-Sunbury Historical Society.

Scramble for staffing

She said it was a scramble to make sure museums across New Brunswick had staff last year.

"Last year was very difficult, but it eventually worked out."

Robert Burroughs, the executive director of The New Brunswick Student Alliance (NBSA) that represents 12,000 students across the province said they didn't know the changes were coming last year.

"When the NBSA finds out three days after vouchers have been launched, that there's such a thing as a voucher, that's problematic."

But, the provincial government listened to recommendations to move up the start date, and to ramp up communications to make sure students know for this year.

Burroughs also thinks the voucher system is better than the old system.

"Putting the onus on students to make this employment opportunity better for them, in their own way, is fundamentally what the SEED program is all about. It's about students, and student employment."

Applications close on March 31, with students finding out if they get a voucher in the first week in April.