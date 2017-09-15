The New Brunswick government has signed a deal with Organigram Holdings Inc., a licensed medical marijuana producer based in Moncton, to supply marijuana for recreational use in the province.

Through the agreement, Organigram will provide a minimum of five million grams per year for sale to the adult recreational use market.

The retail value of the deal is estimated to be worth between $40 million to $60 million a year, according to a news release issued by the company.

The company will participate in a news conference Friday in Moncton at 1 p.m, when more details are expected on how the provincial government intends to approach the distribution and sale of recreational cannabis.

"We applaud the New Brunswick government's efforts to foster an innovative, forward-thinking economic climate that supports cannabis as a driver of growth for New Brunswick-based businesses," Organigram CEO Greg Engel said in a news release Friday.

Canadian provinces are deciding how to distribute and regulate the use of recreational marijuana after the federal government introduced legislation in April with a goal of legalizing and regulating the use of recreational pot by July 1.

Ontario was the first out of the gate, announcing a detailed plan last week that would restrict sales to residents 19 or older from as many as 150 dedicated stores run by the province's liquor control board or through the Internet.

A Deloitte report last fall suggested recreational marijuana could be worth about $22.6 billion to the Canadian economy.