The federal and provincial governments will spend $272 million to twin a section of Route 11 between Shediac and Bouctouche and to create a new bypass near Miramichi.

About 20 kilometres, from south of Shediac River to south of the Little Bouctouche River, will be twinned and an 11-kilometre, two-lane bypass will be built between Glenwood and Miramichi, Premier Brian Gallant announced Friday.

The southern stretch of Route 11 has seen a rise in traffic levels because of growth in the region.

On some untwinned stretches, average traffic counts are projected to increase to 10,000 vehicles a day, the government said in a news release announcing the twinning project.

They are among the highest traffic counts for any comparable two-lane arterial stretches of highway in New Brunswick.

Hundreds of crashes, including and dozens of collisions with wildlife, have been recorded along the Glenwood-Miramichi corridor over the past 10 years. There were 33 collisions and seven moose-vehicle collisions from 2013 to 2015, the province said.

The southern stretch of Route 11 from Shediac to Little Bouctouche River saw 60 collisions, including nine moose-vehicle collisions in recent years.

The province is committing $147.1 million to the highway project, and the federal government $125. 2 million.

"Businesses in Kent County, on the Miramichi, and throughout our province will be able to get their products to markets more efficiently," Gallant said in a news release.

About 2,700 jobs will be created during construction, said Gallant, who joined federal cabinet minister Dominic LeBlanc in Bouctouche to make the announcement.

"People have been talking about upgrading Route 11 for decades," Gallant said. "By working with all partners, we are finally getting it done."

LeBlanc, the MP for Beauséjour, said the infrastructure project will help rural residents get emergency services and "make it easier for businesses to get their goods to markets."

Construction of the Glenwood-Miramichi Route 11 bypass is expected to begin in the spring of 2018 and to be completed in the fall of 2021.

The project from south of Shediac River to south of the Little Bouctouche River will start in 2017 and be completed in late 2021.

This construction also builds on the previous phases of work that started in the summer of 2014 between Route 15 and Shediac River, which was part of a previous federal funding agreement.

