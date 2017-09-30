A handful of people gathered at Odell park in Fredericton Saturday to protest against government spending, and insecure borders, as other similar protests took place across the country.

The protests are in response to increased asylum seekers entering the country illegally.

But the four protesters in Fredericton were outnumbered by counter protestors, at least 12 of whom showed up to share a message of "open hearts and open borders."

Protest originally planned for St. Stephen

The original protesters wouldn't confirm to CBC whether they were part of Storm Alliance. It's the group which organized protests elsewhere in the country, and which had planned to hold a protest at the border crossing in St. Stephen.

The protesters did say, however, they had planned to attend a protest at the St. Stephen border, but that protest was scrapped.

Meanwhile, in Saint-Bernard-de-Lacolle, Que., 60 Storm Alliance protesters gathered at the Canada-U.S. border. They were met with about 100 counter-protesters. Other protests are scheduled across Canada, including in Edmonton and Winnipeg.

The protesters in Fredericton said they were frustrated with the business environment in the province, as well as being called racist for speaking out, but they would not consent to an interview.

Outnumbered by counter protesters

Counter-protester Abram Lutes said he felt it was important to be there to provide a counterpoint to the message being spread by groups like Storm Alliance.

"We think that their message is dangerous and makes our communities unsafe for the people that we work with and we represent and we collaborate with in various capacities," said Lutes.

Eleven of the counter protesters that showed up at the Storm Alliance's demonstration. (Jordan Gill/CBC)

A person posting on the Storm Alliance Facebook group, whose name is listed as Dave Treg, posted "Let us remind everyone that September 30th, we will be protesting to denounce Justin Trudeau and the Liberal's destructive policies. Storm Alliance will separate itself from anyone or any group claiming anything else."

Event pages for similar meetings scheduled for Saturday point to a wish to secure Canadian borders.

Counter protester Benoît LeBlanc doesn't believe the movement is just about border security.

"You see an anti-immigrant sentiment. It is there, it is very present," said LeBlanc.

"Why would you reinforce the borders? To keep who out?"

The protest in Fredericton ended without violence.