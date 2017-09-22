CBC New Brunswick News September 22, 2017
Air Date: Sep 22, 2017 6:00 PM AT
News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick
Political Panel Sept. 21
48:15
The panel assembles to discuss marijuana legalization in the province. The Gallant government is pushing ahead toward next July's deadline but opposition voices wonder whether New Brunswick will be ready.
How an unprecedented number of deaths put the endangered North Atlantic right whale's future in peril
2:57
Here's how the species came to be in such deep trouble.
Becca Schofield on #BeccaToldMeTo day
1:29
Riverview teen Becca Schofield, who has terminal brain cancer, said it is the acts of kindness she sees every day that keep her going.
Spin Reduxit Sept.15: The "I love Saint John and did I mention I've been to Charlotte County?" Edition
23:47
Dan and Jacques look at the cabinet shuffle, including three Liberal departures and the premier's new role in Saint John, as well as the latest CRA polling and the potential demise of the Energy East pipeline.
