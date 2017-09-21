CBC New Brunswick News September 21, 2017
Air Date: Sep 21, 2017 6:00 PM AT
Political Panel Sept. 21
48:15
The panel assembles to discuss marijuana legalization in the province. The Gallant government is pushing ahead toward next July's deadline but opposition voices wonder whether New Brunswick will be ready.
How an unprecedented number of deaths put the endangered North Atlantic right whale's future in peril
2:57
Here's how the species came to be in such deep trouble.
Becca Schofield on #BeccaToldMeTo day
1:29
Riverview teen Becca Schofield, who has terminal brain cancer, said it is the acts of kindness she sees every day that keep her going.
Spin Reduxit Sept.15: The "I love Saint John and did I mention I've been to Charlotte County?" Edition
23:47
Dan and Jacques look at the cabinet shuffle, including three Liberal departures and the premier's new role in Saint John, as well as the latest CRA polling and the potential demise of the Energy East pipeline.
- Kim Jong-un says U.S. president will 'pay dearly' for threats to North Korea
- No missing children at collapsed Mexico City school, official says
- Canada is 'work in progress,' Justin Trudeau tells UN General Assembly
- Sunken German WWI submarine found off coast of Belgium
- Privacy commissioner aims to start more investigations rather than wait for complaints
- McDonald's owes apology to child who saved up change, says fellow customer
- The story of whale rescuer Joe Howlett's death
- Snow crab trap cut from right whale carcass on N.B. island
- Mountie Frank Deschênes was 'one of the golden ones,' funeral hears
- Parents miss out on $18,000 in child benefits
- Leo Hayes principal defends refusing yearbook memorial to dead student
- Retired Mountie who smuggled narwhal tusks headed to U.S. prison
- Equifax data breach a 'digital disaster' for Canadians
- 'Unfair and oppressive': Court scolds province for interfering with treaty right
- Fredericton teen missing since July has been found
- Coast Guard ship fined for going too fast in Gulf of St. Lawrence
- A Syrian man's desperate plea, a former refugee's answer
Archeologist finds sunken German submarine from WWI
Puerto Rico could be without power for months after Hurricane Maria stuns island
Finding Frida: the search for the Mexican schoolgirl that never was
New deadline announced for bids to build navy $60B fleet of new frigates
Missing and murdered inquiry commissioners to review police conduct and 'investigate the investigations'
Members of Syrian family targeted by graffiti say they have been beaten, threatened
Residential school runaway remembers harrowing journey that killed his two friends
Justin Trudeau says 'the world benefits' with Canada on UN Security Council
Yellen triggers plan to cut stimulus and avoid disaster: Don Pittis
Sadness, relief after body of Yvon Lacasse finally found by police
Infant dies after being found in a vehicle in Toronto's west end