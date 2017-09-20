CBC New Brunswick News September 20, 2017
Air Date: Sep 20, 2017 6:00 PM AT
News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
Must Watch
-
Video
How an unprecedented number of deaths put the endangered North Atlantic right whale's future in peril
2:57
Here's how the species came to be in such deep trouble.
-
Video
Becca Schofield on #BeccaToldMeTo day
1:29
Riverview teen Becca Schofield, who has terminal brain cancer, said it is the acts of kindness she sees every day that keep her going.
-
Audio
Spin Reduxit Sept.15: The "I love Saint John and did I mention I've been to Charlotte County?" Edition
23:47
Dan and Jacques look at the cabinet shuffle, including three Liberal departures and the premier's new role in Saint John, as well as the latest CRA polling and the potential demise of the Energy East pipeline.
-
Video
Bear killed in Moncton
0:29
A young black bear was shot after wandering into a residential neighbourhood in Moncton Thursday morning.
Top News Headlines
- Huge volunteer effort to rescue Mexicans trapped in earthquake rubble
- Body found in Quebec ends police search for missing man in Amber Alert case
- Hurricane Maria turns toward Dominican Republic after slamming Puerto Rico
- Parents consult lists of the living and the dead after earthquake destroys school in Mexico City
- Mexico earthquake: soft soil makes capital shake like it was 'built on jelly'
Most Viewed
- McDonald's owes apology to child who saved up change, says fellow customer
- The story of whale rescuer Joe Howlett's death
- Snow crab trap cut from right whale carcass on N.B. island
- Parents miss out on $18,000 in child benefits
- Mountie Frank Deschênes was 'one of the golden ones,' funeral hears
- Equifax data breach a 'digital disaster' for Canadians
- 'Unfair and oppressive': Court scolds province for interfering with treaty right
- Fredericton teen missing since July has been found
- Coast Guard ship fined for going too fast in Gulf of St. Lawrence
- A Syrian man's desperate plea, a former refugee's answer
- Beyond the embarrassment: Bricklin sports car has tourism potential, prof says
- Michael Ryan's killer gets life sentence, with 15-year minimum
Don't Miss
-
Mexico earthquake: Huge volunteer effort to rescue people trapped in collapsed buildings
-
Body found near Arundel, Que., ends police search for missing man in Amber Alert case
-
Maria the worst hurricane to hit Puerto Rico in 80 years
-
CBC IN MEXICO
Parents consult lists of the living and the dead after earthquake destroys school in Mexico City
-
In Depth
Mexico earthquake: soft soil makes capital shake like it was 'built on jelly'
-
Canadians are confused about science vs. opinion, poll suggests
-
Canada running to keep up with fast-moving developments in self-driving car technology
-
New species
Meet the newly discovered hermit crab that carries coral around
-
RIP Wiarton Willie: Spring prognosticator dies at 13
-
Federal Reserve leaves key rate unchanged, but expects another 2017 increase
-
Opinion
Bureaucrats remain fixated on protecting kids from that terrifying condition known as 'childhood'
-
Jake LaMotta, boxing's Raging Bull, dies at 95
-
Ontario considers pricing recreational pot at $10 a gram
-
Toronto and Vancouver tech insiders weigh in on value of snagging Amazon's HQ2
-
CBC IN GERMANY
Impact of Merkel's 'great gamble' on refugees goes beyond the ballot box