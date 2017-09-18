CBC New Brunswick News September 18, 2017
Air Date: Sep 18, 2017 6:00 PM AT
News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- Snow crab trap cut from right whale carcass on N.B. island
- Deputy police chief's arbitration hearing in Dennis Oland case delayed a year
- Michael Ryan's killer gets life sentence, with 15-year minimum
- Minister, LGBT rights activist Eldon Hay dies at 85
- Liberals reject disgruntled former PC Chris Duffie as candidate
Must Watch
-
Video
How an unprecedented number of deaths put the endangered North Atlantic right whale's future in peril
2:57
Here's how the species came to be in such deep trouble.
-
Video
Becca Schofield on #BeccaToldMeTo day
1:29
Riverview teen Becca Schofield, who has terminal brain cancer, said it is the acts of kindness she sees every day that keep her going.
-
Audio
Spin Reduxit Sept.15: The "I love Saint John and did I mention I've been to Charlotte County?" Edition
23:47
Dan and Jacques look at the cabinet shuffle, including three Liberal departures and the premier's new role in Saint John, as well as the latest CRA polling and the potential demise of the Energy East pipeline.
-
Video
Bear killed in Moncton
0:29
A young black bear was shot after wandering into a residential neighbourhood in Moncton Thursday morning.
- 'The winds are merciless!': Hurricane Maria batters Dominica as a Category 5 storm
- In tax fight, it's Scheer's mechanic vs. Trudeau's doctor
- Cancer faker 'terribly damaged' by traumatic events and won't go to jail: judge
- Andrew Scheer 'condemns' Lynn Beyak's take on First Nations issues, but leaves her in caucus
- Lido Pimienta wins Polaris Music Prize for La Papessa
- Equifax data breach a 'digital disaster' for Canadians
- 'Unfair and oppressive': Court scolds province for interfering with treaty right
- Coast Guard ship fined for going too fast in Gulf of St. Lawrence
- Fredericton teen missing since July has been found
- Snow crab trap cut from right whale carcass on N.B. island
- Michael Ryan's killer gets life sentence, with 15-year minimum
- Second fire on same street in 5 days in Saint John
- Saint John hamstrung by provincial tax rules, report says
- Van linked to crash that killed Mountie no longer in United Electric fleet
- 'It's garbage': Outrage over proposed tax changes overblown, economist says
- How to pull over safely: 5 highway tips from driving instructor
- Planned law against feeding deer had to be dropped, biologist says
