CBC New Brunswick News September 14, 2017

Bear killed in Moncton
0:29
A young black bear was shot after wandering into a residential neighbourhood in Moncton Thursday morning.
-
Video
Political Panel Sept. 14
48:57
The panel debates what, and maybe who, is to blame for the pause and possible death of the Energy East pipeline.
-
Video
No more Dark and Stormy beer from Picaroons
0:50
Picaroons is discontinuing its Dark and Stormy beer due to a lawsuit.
-
Video
Political Panel Sept. 7
54:50
The panel returns after summer break with new NDP leader Jennifer McKenzie making her debut. Healthcare is the topic of the week as the privatization of extramural nursing and changes to structure of the office of the chief medical officer of health come up.
- North Korea fires another missile, South Korea says
- Sen. Lynn Beyak's position in question after latest remarks about First Nations
- Farewell, Cassini: How a spacecraft helped us expand the search for life
- 'Beyond a tragedy': 6-year-old boy killed in dog attack in Riceton, Sask.
- U.S. not obliged to defend Canada in event of North Korean missile attack, MPs told
- Nova Scotia Mountie killed after stopping to provide roadside help
- Mountie killed helping motorists near Memramcook had history of going 'the extra mile'
- RCMP cruiser involved in fatal highway accident near Memramcook, N.B.
- 'I thought my house blew up': Moncton home struck by lightning
- Police kill bear in Moncton neighbourhood
- Saint John loses gastroenterologist and after-hours on-call specialist service
- RCMP search for 'armed and dangerous' man tied to Sackville gunfire
- 2 teens arrested, 2 still at large after alleged armed robbery in Fredericton
- Arabic interpreter leaves translator job in Saint John school district
- New Brunswick shows lowest median household income in Canada
- Small businesses unfairly targeted by proposed tax changes, says Fredericton chamber
- Best way to celebrate a 150-km run? Beer and BBQ chips
