CBC New Brunswick News September 13, 2017
Air Date: Sep 13, 2017 6:00 PM AT
- RCMP identify Nova Scotia Mountie killed in highway collision near Memramcook
- Saint John-born Jeopardy! contestant hits high notes but loses on music question
- Police in Moncton look for bank robber
- Riverview calls on Ottawa to study fluoride in drinking water
No more Dark and Stormy beer from Picaroons
Picaroons is discontinuing its Dark and Stormy beer due to a lawsuit.
Political Panel Sept. 7
The panel returns after summer break with new NDP leader Jennifer McKenzie making her debut. Healthcare is the topic of the week as the privatization of extramural nursing and changes to structure of the office of the chief medical officer of health come up.
Here's why N.B. gas prices are set to skyrocket
CBC News New Brunswick's Gas Guru Robert Jones expects the full effect of Hurricane Harvey fallout to be felt at the pumps this Thursday.
Right whale struggles in fishing gear Monday
Video obtained by Radio-Canada and taken by a government aircraft shows right whale 3245 entangled in ropes Monday. Officials are still trying to confirm if it has since freed itself.
