CBC New Brunswick News September 12, 2017
Air Date: Sep 12, 2017 6:00 PM AT
News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
Must Watch
-
Video
No more Dark and Stormy beer from Picaroons
0:50
Picaroons is discontinuing its Dark and Stormy beer due to a lawsuit.
-
Video
Political Panel Sept. 7
54:50
The panel returns after summer break with new NDP leader Jennifer McKenzie making her debut. Healthcare is the topic of the week as the privatization of extramural nursing and changes to structure of the office of the chief medical officer of health come up.
-
Video
Here's why N.B. gas prices are set to skyrocket
1:16
CBC News New Brunswick's Gas Guru Robert Jones expects the full effect of Hurricane Harvey fallout to be felt at the pumps this Thursday.
-
Video
Right whale struggles in fishing gear Monday
1:12
Video obtained by Radio-Canada and taken by a government aircraft shows right whale 3245 entangled in ropes Monday. Officials are still trying to confirm if it has since freed itself.
Top News Headlines
- 'Looks a bit like hell': Rancher's farm destroyed by Alberta wildfire
- 'Making invisible things visible': With iPhone 8 and iPhone X, Apple kicks off the augmented reality wars
- Super Hornet deal still up in the air despite green light in Washington
- Destruction 'on a biblical scale': Caribbean residents try to rebuild lives after Irma
- How a third generation fights mercury's deadly impact at Grassy Narrows First Nation
Most Viewed
- 'I thought my house blew up': Moncton home struck by lightning
- 2 teens arrested, 2 still at large after alleged armed robbery in Fredericton
- Arabic interpreter leaves translator job in Saint John school district
- Best way to celebrate a 150-km run? Beer and BBQ chips
- Small businesses unfairly targeted by proposed tax changes, says Fredericton chamber
- RCMP search for 'armed and dangerous' man tied to Sackville gunfire
- Meeting the Red Sox: a journey from the ICU to a baseball stadium
- Saint John city hall won't move to old courthouse — even for $1 million
- Moncton botanist discovers new plants in wilds of New Brunswick
- Oldest boxing club in N.B. opens doors to all
- Planned parking lot gets mixed reviews from Moncton High neighbours
- RCMP cruiser involved in fatal highway accident near Memramcook, N.B.
Don't Miss
-
'Looks a bit like hell': Rancher's farm destroyed by Alberta wildfire
-
Analysis
'Making invisible things visible': With iPhone 8 and iPhone X, Apple kicks off the augmented reality wars
-
Super Hornet deal still up in the air despite green light in Washington
-
'We can't sleep in peace': Caribbean residents face destroyed homes, food shortages, thieves after Irma
-
LONGFORM
50 years on, mercury has deadly consequences for Grassy Narrows
-
Canada, U.K. step up pressure on Boeing to resolve dispute over Bombardier
-
Updated
New crew launches toward International Space Station
-
Updated
U.S. Department of Justice won't charge 6 officers in Freddie Gray's death
-
Almost 40 Thunder Bay police investigations being reviewed by watchdog group
-
Video
Augmented reality is about to get really big. Here's why
2:40
-
How storm surges beach manatees and flood inland streets
-
'Impossible': Senior police officials tell MPs they won't be ready for legal cannabis
-
Opinion
Could the Ontario government actually lose money selling pot?: Robyn Urback
-
Wildfire burned into southwestern Alberta townsite as hundreds forced to evacuate
-
'False alarm' prompts anti-terror operation near Barcelona church