CBC New Brunswick News September 07, 2017
Air Date: Sep 07, 2017 6:00 PM AT
- TransCanada may abandon Energy East pipeline facing tougher review
- Heavy rain puts damper on U-13 National Atlantic Baseball Championship in Moncton
- Homeowners save thousands after objecting to property tax increases
- Minister says Medavie will be accountable, but opposition skeptical
Video
No more Dark and Stormy beer from Picaroons.
0:50
Picaroons is discontinuing it's Dark and Stormy beer due to a lawsuit.
Video
Political Panel Sept. 7
54:50
The panel returns after summer break with new NDP leader Jennifer McKenzie making her debut. Healthcare is the topic of the week as the privatization of extramural nursing and changes to structure of the office of the chief medical officer of health come up.
Video
Here's why N.B. gas prices are set to skyrocket
1:16
CBC News New Brunswick's Gas Guru Robert Jones expects the full effect of Hurricane Harvey fallout to be felt at the pumps this Thursday.
Video
Right whale struggles in fishing gear Monday
1:12
Video obtained by Radio-Canada and taken by a government aircraft shows right whale 3245 entangled in ropes Monday. Officials are still trying to confirm if it has since freed itself.
- 'A horrendous situation:' Caribbean islands hammered by Irma's wrath
- Trump's travel ban too restrictive, U.S. appeals court rules
- Amazon scouting location for 2nd headquarters — and Canadian cities want in
- TransCanada suspends Energy East pipeline application to reconsider its viability
- The National LIVE
- Gas prices expected to jump 13 cents Thursday, biggest increase in 9 years
- 'No clear-cut answer': First responders mourn loss of Saint John paramedic
- Brian Gallant drops 3 senior ministers in cabinet shuffle
- N.B. doctors ready to leave if new tax measures are implemented: survey
- Thieves try to steal Minto Foodland safe by cutting hole in floor
- Bail hearing postponed for Fredericton officer charged with break and enter
- 'Something strange': Family finds convulsing seagulls at Magic Mountain
- Sunflower maze brings ray of hope to blueberry farmer
- 'A pile of matchsticks': Hurricane Irma hits close to home for New Brunswickers
- Saint John-born actor Donald Sutherland to get honorary Oscar
- Shediac man dies after motorcycle accident
- Severe thunderstorm warning, watches issued for southern N.B.
