CBC New Brunswick News September 06, 2017
Air Date: Sep 06, 2017 6:00 PM AT
- Saint John-born actor Donald Sutherland to get honorary Oscar
- Severe thunderstorm warning, watches issued for southern N.B.
- 'No clear-cut answer': First responders mourn loss of Saint John paramedic
- Gallant sets higher target for female candidates in next year's election
-
Video
Right whale struggles in fishing gear Monday
1:12
Video obtained by Radio-Canada and taken by a government aircraft shows right whale 3245 entangled in ropes Monday. Officials are still trying to confirm if it has since freed itself.
-
Video
Hells Angel's member has court appearance relocated over security concerns
0:53
Robin Moulton, 48, appeared in Woodstock provincial court on Friday morning to face charges of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of a restricted firearm — a 9 mm Beretta — without a licence.
-
Video
Then came the eChart: How this retirement home app keeps you close to your relatives from afar
1:20
An app created by the owner of two Moncton retirement homes gives families a link with regularly updated information about their loved ones' lives and health.
-
Video
'I just started grabbing things'
1:13
Here's what Kelly McGuire-Wilson saw as Miscou Island started to burn.
- As U.S., North Korea escalate war of words, could Putin be a voice of reason?
- Big banks hike prime rates after Bank of Canada tightens monetary policy
- Most powerful Atlantic Ocean hurricane in recorded history bears down on Caribbean
- Tiny Quebec village faces $1.5M lawsuit for trying to protect its water
- Trudeau vows to stay the course on small biz tax changes, but open to tweaks
- Gas prices expected to jump 13 cents Thursday, biggest increase in 9 years
- Brian Gallant drops 3 senior ministers in cabinet shuffle
- Thieves try to steal Minto Foodland safe by cutting hole in floor
- 'Something strange': Family finds convulsing seagulls at Magic Mountain
- Bail hearing postponed for Fredericton officer charged with break and enter
- Shediac man dies after motorcycle accident
- Man charged with second degree murder on Acadian Peninsula
- 'I'm impressed': Labour Day Rock Fest concertgoers praise Moncton event
- New school bus program in Anglophone East confuses parents
- Labour Day: What's going on and what isn't
- Setting date for Dennis Oland's new murder trial delayed by unresolved issues
-
CHRIS BROWN
As U.S., North Korea escalate war of words, could Putin be a voice of reason?
-
Big banks hike prime rates after Bank of Canada tightens monetary policy
-
Hurricane Irma lashes Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico
-
Tiny Quebec village faces $1.5M lawsuit for trying to protect its water
-
Updated
Trudeau vows to stay the course on small biz tax changes, but open to tweaks
-
Sun unleashes most powerful solar flare since 2006
-
School Bus Woes
Winnipeg mom wants changes to policy she says excludes son from school bus
-
Everything you need to know about Hurricane Irma
-
Loonie jumps to highest level in 2 years as Bank of Canada raises benchmark interest rate again
-
15 states, D.C. sue to block government from ending DACA
-
McDonald's apologizes for 'insensitive' notice demanding staff speak only English
-
6 Nova Scotia teens given conditional discharges for sharing intimate images of girls
-
bodies buried
Christ's Church seeks to dig up and identify hundreds of bodies buried under parking lot
-
Federal government expands communications outreach to Hispanics in U.S. to curb asylum surge
-
Facebook says likely Russian influence operation spent $100K on ads promoting polarizing posts