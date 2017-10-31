CBC New Brunswick News October 31, 2017
Air Date: Oct 31, 2017 6:00 PM AT
News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Cloudy
9°C
Saint John
Mostly Cloudy
10°C
Moncton
Light Rainshower
10°C
Bathurst
Clear
8°C
Oromocto
Mostly Cloudy
10°C
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- Some people sick in Fredericton Junction, where E. coli in water prompts boil order
- Mi'kmaq chiefs blast both sides in Miramichi salmon-stocking controversy
- MLA Arseneault's controversial new job provokes plan to toughen conflict law
- Gasoline price to increase for third week in a row
- CBC New Brunswick News October 31, 2017
Must Watch
-
Video
'Go back home': Moncton student witnesses classmates bullying Syrian boys
1:21
The student was told by a Syrian boy this was not the first time something like that happened.
-
Video
Shane Fowler tended bar for Gord Downie 10 years ago
1:59
Bartenders like to picture themselves pouring drinks for icons who wander in. And that's exactly what happened to Shane Fowler. Gord Downie walked into his bar.
-
Video
Inside the first phases of work at the derelict Colonial Inn
1:32
Major renovations are underway at a Saint John motel best-known in recent years for robberies, health code violations, outlaw motorcycle club meetings and other shady activities.
-
PODCAST
Spin Reduxit: Analyzing TransCanada's decision to halt Energy East
Hosts Daniel McHardie and Jacques Poitras discuss the failed pipeline project and political fallout
Top News Headlines
- NYC mayor calls deadly truck attack 'cowardly act of terror'
- $5.41 per inmate per day: Bad food, small portions fueling prison tensions, federal watchdog finds
- Trump calls former campaign aide at centre of Russia probe 'a liar'
- Netflix halts House of Cards production after harassment allegation against Kevin Spacey
- Ontario actress plans to sue Weinstein over alleged sex assaults
Most Viewed
- Son's donated school supplies rejected by Fredericton school, father says
- Saint John family fears for their lives after son's death in Halifax
- Another high school football game ends early due to injuries
- How uncovering a family's 80-year secret reunited these 2 long-lost brothers
- 'I will never not speak out again': Cindy McCormick killed in murder-suicide, says friend
- Pot-growing classes start next month at Dieppe community college
- Heavy rain and strong winds disrupt power, ferries, schools
- Man dies after truck crashes into ditch in Rothesay
- Reach out to suspected victims of domestic violence, expert urges
- Fredericton police officer sent to jail for break-in at ex-girlfriend's home
- Lobsters stolen from crash scene are unsafe to eat, warn Blackville RCMP
- Investigation into murder of Saint John dentist Cindy McCormick in Alberta closed
Don't Miss
-
Updated
NYC mayor calls deadly truck attack 'cowardly act of terror'
-
$5.41 per inmate per day: Bad food, small portions fueling prison tensions, federal watchdog finds
-
Trump calls former campaign aide at centre of Russia probe 'a liar'
-
STREAMING
Netflix halts House of Cards production after harassment allegation against Kevin Spacey
-
Ontario actress plans to sue Weinstein over alleged sex assaults
-
Story of sailors rescued after 5 months at sea cast into doubt by inconsistencies
-
A guide to names from the Trump campaign in wake of special counsel's 1st charges
-
TD customer money stuck 'in limbo' due to e-transfer problems
-
Google, Amazon, Netflix mount lobby crusade on Trudeau Liberals
-
Sexual harassment lawsuit against former Ontario premier David Peterson dismissed
-
Facebook, Twitter, Google defend their security measures
-
'I didn't want her to sleep on the street': Good Samaritan gave Laura Babcock a place to stay, trial hears
-
Clark Kent shows up for House duty as Trudeau shows off latest Halloween costume
-
Analysis
Israeli settlers are skeptical of plans to build more settlement homes
-
Shopify CEO calls short-seller's claims 'preposterous'