CBC New Brunswick News October 30, 2017
Air Date: Oct 30, 2017 6:00 PM AT
News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick
- Vitalité open to ideas to avoid cutting chemo at Grand Falls, Saint-Quentin hospitals
- Cigarette butts caused fire at non-smoking Shediac jail
- New Brunswick Museum to get brand new building in Saint John, province says
- Decorated military officer accused of sex crimes in Quebec, New Brunswick
Video
'Go back home': Moncton student witnesses classmates bullying Syrian boys
1:21
The student was told by a Syrian boy this was not the first time something like that happened.
Video
Shane Fowler tended bar for Gord Downie 10 years ago
1:59
Bartenders like to picture themselves pouring drinks for icons who wander in. And that's exactly what happened to Shane Fowler. Gord Downie walked into his bar.
Inside the first phases of work at the derelict Colonial Inn
1:32
Major renovations are underway at a Saint John motel best-known in recent years for robberies, health code violations, outlaw motorcycle club meetings and other shady activities.
Spin Reduxit: Analyzing TransCanada's decision to halt Energy East
Hosts Daniel McHardie and Jacques Poitras discuss the failed pipeline project and political fallout
