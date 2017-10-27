CBC New Brunswick News October 27, 2017
Air Date: Oct 27, 2017 6:00 PM AT
News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Fredericton
Clear
9°C
Saint John
Mainly Clear
9°C
Moncton
Partly Cloudy
9°C
Bathurst
Mostly Cloudy
10°C
Oromocto
Clear
10°C
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- Investigation into murder of Saint John dentist Cindy McCormick in Alberta closed
- Moncton student honoured for sticking up for bagpiper
- Complaints flood ombud's office after burned-out jail inmates moved
- Park in Saint John's old north end celebrates finally getting to 1st day
- CBC New Brunswick News October 27, 2017
Must Watch
-
Video
'Go back home': Moncton student witnesses classmates bullying Syrian boys
1:21
The student was told by a Syrian boy this was not the first time something like that happened.
-
Video
Shane Fowler tended bar for Gord Downie 10 years ago
1:59
Bartenders like to picture themselves pouring drinks for icons who wander in. And that's exactly what happened to Shane Fowler. Gord Downie walked into his bar.
-
Video
Inside the first phases of work at the derelict Colonial Inn
1:32
Major renovations are underway at a Saint John motel best-known in recent years for robberies, health code violations, outlaw motorcycle club meetings and other shady activities.
-
PODCAST
Spin Reduxit: Analyzing TransCanada's decision to halt Energy East
Hosts Daniel McHardie and Jacques Poitras discuss the failed pipeline project and political fallout
Top News Headlines
- Spanish PM axes Catalan government after region declares independence
- Canada suspends special forces training and assistance mission in Iraq
- How these Silicon Valley companies are disrupting the meat industry with their 'meatless meat'
- Trudeau dismisses concerns free trade with China will hurt Canada-U.S. relationship
- Scientists think they've spotted some of the universe's 'missing' matter and it could be a lot
Most Viewed
- 'I will never not speak out again': Cindy McCormick killed in murder-suicide, says friend
- Well-known Saint John dentist, partner found dead after travelling to Alberta
- Woman's body discovered in woods in Moncton
- The biting, stinking Asian ladybeetle invades homes across the province
- New Brunswick man captures pictures of rarely seen animal
- Victim in Lake Louise hotel homicide still unidentified, say RCMP
- Where the pot shops will go across New Brunswick
- Shediac jail inmates to be moved after fire
- 16th North Atlantic right whale found dead off Cape Cod
- Fatal helicopter crash in N.B. caused by low altitude, speed, says board
- NB Liquor to sell recreational cannabis in stand-alone pot stores
- Wildfire burns out of control near Lakeville Corner, unreachable by trucks
Don't Miss
-
Spanish PM axes Catalan government after region declares independence
-
Canada suspends special forces training and assistance mission in Iraq
-
How these Silicon Valley companies are disrupting the meat industry with their 'meatless meat'
-
Trudeau dismisses concerns free trade with China will hurt Canada-U.S. relationship
-
Scientists think they've spotted some of the universe's 'missing' matter and it could be a lot
-
Canada's top cop said it would be 'reckless' to keep using federal government's IT service
-
At Laura Babcock trial, court hears of love triangle and 'catty' texting war
-
Manitoba thumbs nose at Ottawa, sets own carbon tax scheme
-
Facebook to use Canada as testing ground for new ad transparency features
-
As It Happens
Canadians injured in Las Vegas shooting harassed online by conspiracy theorists
-
CBC in West Virginia
In the U.S. 'overdose capital,' questions linger over Trump's emergency opioid declaration
-
Sailors and their dogs rescued after 5 months at sea
-
FIFTH ESTATE
Undercover FBI agent defends role in drawing 3rd man into Via Rail terror investigation
-
Every $1 spent on early childhood education pays back $6 later, report finds
-
TSX climbs to record high close of 15,953.51