CBC New Brunswick News October 26, 2017
Air Date: Oct 26, 2017 6:00 PM AT
News that focuses on telling the stories that happen throughout New Brunswick
Latest New Brunswick News Headlines
- 'I will never not speak out again': Cindy McCormick killed in murder-suicide, says friend
- Marijuana dispensary not worried about NB Liquor competition
- Irving Oil ordered to pay $4M for offences related to Lac Mégantic disaster
- Beaverbrook Art Gallery welcomes new CEO next month
- Saint John music fans call for noise bylaw overhaul
-
Video
'Go back home': Moncton student witnesses classmates bullying Syrian boys
1:21
The student was told by a Syrian boy this was not the first time something like that happened.
-
Video
Shane Fowler tended bar for Gord Downie 10 years ago
1:59
Bartenders like to picture themselves pouring drinks for icons who wander in. And that's exactly what happened to Shane Fowler. Gord Downie walked into his bar.
-
Video
Inside the first phases of work at the derelict Colonial Inn
1:32
Major renovations are underway at a Saint John motel best-known in recent years for robberies, health code violations, outlaw motorcycle club meetings and other shady activities.
-
PODCAST
Spin Reduxit: Analyzing TransCanada's decision to halt Energy East
Hosts Daniel McHardie and Jacques Poitras discuss the failed pipeline project and political fallout
- After 60 years, Ottawa compensates daughter of CIA brainwashing experiments victim
- Bill Morneau promises share profits to charity, as watchdog considers new investigation
- As opioid overdoses spike, Ottawa health workers try giving addicts 'clean drugs'
- Canada's housing market 'highly vulnerable,' CMHC warns
- New screening measures kick in for travellers on all flights bound for U.S.
- Well-known Saint John dentist, partner found dead after travelling to Alberta
- 'I will never not speak out again': Cindy McCormick killed in murder-suicide, says friend
- Woman's body discovered in woods in Moncton
- The biting, stinking Asian ladybeetle invades homes across the province
- New Brunswick man captures pictures of rarely seen animal
- Victim in Lake Louise hotel homicide still unidentified, say RCMP
- Shediac jail inmates to be moved after fire
- 16th North Atlantic right whale found dead off Cape Cod
- Fatal helicopter crash in N.B. caused by low altitude, speed, says board
- Where the pot shops will go across New Brunswick
- Wildfire burns out of control near Lakeville Corner, unreachable by trucks
- NB Liquor to sell recreational cannabis in stand-alone pot stores
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
